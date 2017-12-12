Police Respond to Domestic Dispute, Find Stolen Property

A report of a domestic dispute lead to one man’s arrest for having stolen property.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Eaton Street in Harrison for a domestic dispute around 3 in the morning Monday.

Deputies were told that a man had pointed a pistol at a woman.

Deputies arrived at the home and arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old Harrison man.

While investigating they found that the revolver used in the assault was actually stolen during a recent larceny in the Harrison area.

Deputies then recovered additional stolen property from other recent larcenies.

The man was taken to the Clare County Jail pending review of the charges by the county prosecutor.

Deputies and detectives continue to investigate on the recovery of more stolen property taken from the area.

The suspect, Philip Mitchell, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, domestic violence, receiving or concealing stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.