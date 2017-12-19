Electronic Logging Device Mandate Now in Effect

The electronic logging device mandate for commercial vehicle drivers is now in effect.

On Monday the federal mandate requiring drivers to have the logging devices in their vehicles went into effect.

Electronic logging devices are DOT certified electronic hardware that connects to the vehicle’s engine to record driving hours.

The typically have a screen for drivers to monitor and a way to print logs for inspectors.

Roadside enforcement personnel will begin documenting ELD violations on roadside inspection reports and drivers may be ticketed for not having a compliant ELD.

And starting on April 1st of next year, drivers may be placed out of service if their vehicle is not equipped with the required ELD.

More information about ELDs and the mandate can be found here.