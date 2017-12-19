Jack Brown Produce Recalls Apples under Apple Ridge Brand for Listeria Concerns

We have another recall to share with you —

Jack Brown Produce of Sparta is recalling four varieties of apples for listeria concerns.

The apples were processed and shipped by the supplier Nyblad Orchards from December 10th to December 16th.

The apples were sold or distributed in five states, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, and Missouri under the name Apple Ridge, including:

(1) Honeycrisp apples in two-pound clear plastic bags;

(2) Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples in 3-pound clear plastic bags;

(3) Fuji and Gala apples in 5-pound red-netted mesh bags; and

(4) Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold.

The potentially-affected product can be identified by the following lot numbers printed on the bag label and/or bag-closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166 on either the product labels and/or bag-closure clip.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program at the Nyblad Orchards, Inc. facility which revealed that finished products contained Listeria.

The FDA is investigating what caused the problem.

People who purchased Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious Apples under the brand name “Apple Ridge” on or after December 11, 2017 are urged to destroy the product and contact Jack Brown Produce, Inc. for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 616-887-9568 or toll-free at 1-800-348-0834 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET) and ask for Lisa Ingalls.