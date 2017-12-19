Driver Arrested for Fleeing from Police in Cadillac
Police arrested a McBain man after he led them on a car chase in Cadillac.
The chase started Tuesday morning shortly after 2am when the Cadillac Police tried to stop a vehicle for suspected drunk driving on Cass Street near South Mitchell Street.
Instead of stopping the driver took off, leading police on a chase through the city.
The chase ended on East Division near Carmel Street when the driver stopped.
Officers investigated and arrested the driver, a 25-year-old man from McBain without incident.
He was arrested for felony flee and elude, operating while intoxicated third offense, and driving on a suspended license second of subsequent offense.