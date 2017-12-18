Forest Roads to Soon be Open for ORV Traffic

Over 6,000 miles of roads will be open to ORV riders next year.

In 2016 Governor Snyder signed legislation opening state forest roads for ORV use.

Since then the DNR has been inventorying and mapping all the state forest roads.

The inventory of the lower peninsula roads is complete, allowing approximately 6300 miles of roads to open to the off-road vehicles starting January 1st.

About another 1200 miles will remains closed to the vehicles.

Signs are not yet in place, but as weather permits they will be installed as soon as possible.

Riders who intend to use the roads are asked to check DNR maps for the closures.

The final maps will be available on December 31st.

The mapping of the forest roads in the Upper Peninsula are expected to be completed by the end of next year.