Beaver Island Woman Wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery

A Beaver Island woman had a productive trip to the mainland, winning big in the Michigan Lottery.

Rose Hockey, a 56-year-old woman from Beaver Island, bought her winning ticket at a gas station in Charlevoix.

She says she was in Charlevoix to get a new washer and dryer when she stopped at the gas station.

When she saw that she’d won $500,000 in the instant win game she called her finance on the island who then caught the next flight to Charlevoix to see the ticket in person.

Bad weather meant they’ve been stuck on the mainland for a few days, but Hockey says she and her finance needed new vehicles, so they used the time to get new vehicles for the two of them.

And they’ll also still be getting the new washer and dryer, but they need to hurry on that, the ferry only runs for another week and if they’re not shipped over this week, they’ll have to wait for spring.

Aside from the vehicles and the new washer and dryer, Hockey says they plan to help some family members with their windfall.