Kalkaska Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver

A Kalkaska man was arrested for drug possession with intent to deliver.

Around 2am Saturday, MSP troopers came across a vehicle parked in the roadway in Kalkaska County’s Kalkaska Township.

Troopers say the vehicle was just down the road from an empty snowmobile.

They stopped to talk to the driver of the vehicle, and when they did they say there was a strong odor of marijuana.

The driver didn’t have a medial marijuana card.

Troopers arrested the driver and when they searched the driver and the vehicle they found marijuana and meth which he was in possession of with intent to deliver.

He was lodged at the Kalkaska County jail.