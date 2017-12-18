Man Charged for Following Teen into Bathroom, Touching Her

The man accused of following a teen into the bathroom and grabbing her has been charged.

The incident happened on November 7th at the BAM Book Store in Grand Traverse Crossings in Garfield Township.

That’s where 25 year-old Daniel Malm-Kukulski is said to have followed a 16 year-old girl into a bathroom and waited behind a stall.

When she was washing her hands, Malm-Kukulski allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her behind.

When she turned to confront him he fled out the door and left the store.

Deputies searched the area but couldn’t locate him.

Malm-Kukulski plead guilty to aggravated indecent exposure back in February of 2016.

He was sentenced to six months in jail and 30 months probation.

He was arrested in late November for a probation violation.

Now he has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, fourth degree and as a habitual offender.

He is lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.