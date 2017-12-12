Cadillac Teen Arrested for Stabbing Outside Bar

A Cadillac teen was arrested for stabbing a man outside a local bar.

Officers from the Cadillac Police were dispatched to the Roaring 20’s shortly after 2 in the morning Monday for the report of a stabbing.

On scene officers found a 19-year-old from Cadillac lying on the sidewalk and that a second person had fled the scene.

The investigation found that the 19-year-old was the one who had the knife and the victim, a 20-year-old from Cadillac, fled after the fight where the teen had threatened him with the knife.

During the fight the victim had received minor cuts on his hand.

The victim returned to the scene while police were still there and was taken to Munson for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect, 19-year-old Travis Wingo was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault and a weapons offense.