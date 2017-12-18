Victim from Fatal Fire Identified

Authorities have identified the man who died in a Traverse City house fire.

That fire happened at 1305 Veterans Drive shortly after 4 in the morning last Friday.

After the fire was extinguished authorities found a man’s body inside.

Authorities say the body was not recognizable and a positive ID could not be made at the time.

The body was taken to Western Michigan University for an autopsy that found nothing suspicious.

A forensic anthropologist was able to positively identify the man as 56-year-old Christopher Allen McCoy.

Police believe McCoy was unable to escape from the fire.

The Michigan State Fire Marshall investigator determined that the fire was accidental and started in the downstairs kitchen.