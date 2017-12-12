Police Investigating if Montana Remains Belong to Missing Downstate Boys

Investigators are looking into whether skeletal remains found in Montana this week are connected to three missing children from Michigan.

In 2010 Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton were reported missing from Morenci in Lenawee County, near the Ohio Border.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, have investigated the brothers disappearance over the last seven years.

There has been nothing previously linking the brothers to Montana, and it is not known if the remains are from related siblings.

Authorities are awaiting additional testing to determine if the remains belong to the missing brothers.

These photos are age progressed by investigators to show what the brothers may look like today.

At the time the boys went missing they were in the care of their father, John Skelton.

He plead guilty to unlawful imprisonment in 2011, after he claimed he gave the boys to unknown individuals. Skelton is currently serving a 10 to 15 year prison sentence.

The MSP is still investigating the boys disappearance and anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP.