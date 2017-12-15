Police Departments Across Michigan to Participate in ‘Operation C.A.R.E’

POSTED December 15, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

This is the last full weekend before the Christmas Holiday – and with that police agencies across the country will participate in Operation C.A.R.E.

This national effort aims to make travel safer by reducing traffic injuries and fatalities caused by dangerous driving behaviors.

This zero tolerance weekend is designed to catch the unsafe behaviors before the holiday weekend, in the hopes of reducing the number of crashes during the holiday.

Unsafe behaviors include drunk driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving too fast for conditions.

Last year there were seven fatal traffic crashes during the Lifesaver weekend.

The Lifesaver Weekend lasts from Friday until midnight on Sunday.

