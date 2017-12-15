Ambulance Donated to Bois Blanc Island Fire Department

A generous donation is helping first responders serve their island community a little better.

Earlier this year the Bois Blanc Island Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that their ambulance was 30-years old.

The vehicle had served the department well over those years, but it was well past its prime and in need of many, expensive repairs.

That post was seen by two paramedics with Emergent Health Partners – a non-profit company that provides ambulance and transportation services in south east Michigan.

The post was forwarded through the company and they were able to donate one of their retired ambulances to the island.

This old ambulance will be kept as a backup just in case, and the newly donated one will hopefully serve the island community for many years to come.