Clare County Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Sexually Exploiting Child

A Clare County man will spend at least 15-years in prison for sexual exploiting a child.

According to Court Documents, 22-year-old Derek Charles Chapman of Clare County, attempted to coerce a 14-year-old into sending him sexually explicit photos of herself.

The victim had depression and had posted a photo in a group discussion on Kik of where she had cut herself.

Chapman threatened to report her to Child Protective Services if she didn’t send him nude photos.

Chapman also asked two other people he believed to be minors to send him nude photos over the messenger service.

Chapman plead guilty to the charge and upon his release he will have to register as a sex offender.