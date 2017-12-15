Manistee Man Seriously Injured in Oceana County Crash

A Manistee man was seriously injured in a crash that happened in Oceana County.

That accident happened on Thursday along US-31 near the intersection of Hammett Road in Pentwater Township.

The driver, 66-year-old Thomas Hubbard of Manistee says he took off his seatbelt and was reaching for cellphone when he lost control on the icy road.

His vehicle than crossed over the centerline, went off the road, and rolled over several times.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.