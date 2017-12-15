St. Ignace Man Arrested After Hitting Parked Car, Fleeing Scene in Alpena

A St. Igance man was arrested for hitting a parked vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened on Wednesday in Alpena.

Officers were called to a hit and run around 9am that morning near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Minor.

Officers say the suspect was driving too fast for conditions, jumped the curb, and hit a parked truck.

The suspect didn’t stop to report the crash, and instead fled the scene.

On Friday the investigating officer saw a damaged vehicle at the College Park Apartments.

Evidence from the accident scene was able tie this vehicle to the crash.

Officers then located the driver, an 18-year-old from St Ignace.

After speaking with him he was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail for leaving the scene of a crash and obstructing an investigation.