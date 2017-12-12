Man Charged for Accident that Killed Woman in Antrim County

We have an update to a story we told you about earlier this week…

The man police say was responsible for the crash that took the life of a Rapid City woman has been charged.

That crash happened just after 5 o’clock Tuesday evening on US-31 at the intersection of S. Bay Shore Dr. in Elk Rapids Township.

Deputies say a Kia was driving north on US-31 when it crossed over the center line and hit a southbound Honda head on.

The Honda reportedly tried to avoid the collision, but couldn’t.

Two people were in the Honda during the accident, the 47 year-old driver Mike Sears and the 69 year-old passenger Heather Templin of Rapid City.

Templin was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Sears was treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say the 27 year-old driver of the Kia, Landon Waller, was drunk at the time of the accident and was arrested.

He was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death.