Early Morning Fire Kills Man in Traverse City
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Traverse City.
That fire happened at 1305 Veterans Drive shortly after 4 in the morning on Friday.
That’s when the Traverse City Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the duplex home that was on fire.
After the fire was extinguished authorities found a man’s body inside.
Authorities say the body was not recognizable and a positive ID has not been made.
They believe they have found a possible living relative of the victim who lives in Ann Arbor.
This person has given a DNA sample which will be compared to the victim for positive identification.
The Michigan State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.