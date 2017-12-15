Early Morning Fire Kills Man in Traverse City

One person is dead after an early morning fire in Traverse City.

That fire happened at 1305 Veterans Drive shortly after 4 in the morning on Friday.

That’s when the Traverse City Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the duplex home that was on fire.

After the fire was extinguished authorities found a man’s body inside.

Authorities say the body was not recognizable and a positive ID has not been made.

They believe they have found a possible living relative of the victim who lives in Ann Arbor.

This person has given a DNA sample which will be compared to the victim for positive identification.

The Michigan State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.