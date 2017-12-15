Early Morning Fire Kills Man in Traverse City

POSTED December 15, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

One person is dead after an early morning fire in Traverse City.

That fire happened at 1305 Veterans Drive shortly after 4 in the morning on Friday.

That’s when the Traverse City Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the duplex home that was on fire.

After the fire was extinguished authorities found a man’s body inside.

Authorities say the body was not recognizable and a positive ID has not been made.

They believe they have found a possible living relative of the victim who lives in Ann Arbor.

This person has given a DNA sample which will be compared to the victim for positive identification.

The Michigan State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.

