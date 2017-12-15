Cheboygan Sheriff Credits Deputy, Two Passersby With Saving Man From Burning Car

The Cheboygan County Sheriff is crediting one of his deputies and two passersby with saving a man’s life.

It all stemmed from an accident that happened December 5th on I-75.

Sheriff Clarmont says Deputy Jeremy Runstrom was dispatched to a reported rollover with the driver trapped inside.

Once on scene, Deputy Runstrom saw five other vehicles that had slid off the road.

One of those vehicles was on its side and on fire.

A passerby, now identified as Charles Woollard, was driving by with his father when he noticed the fire.

He got out and began trying to free the trapped driver.

Deputy Runstrom quickly ran over to the vehicle with his window punch and was able to pop out the moon roof.

Both the deputy and Woollard, as well as a third man were able to pull the driver to safety.

By that time, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, John Stenback, had a severe cut on his head and a back injury.

Stenbeck said he knows his life was saved that day and is truly grateful to Deputy Runstrom, Charles Woollard, and the third man.

Sheriff Clarmont says both Runstrom and Woollard will be honored for their bravery in front of the County Commissioners