Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Deer at Mecosta County Farm

Chronic Wasting Disease was confirmed in a deer at a farm in Mecosta County.

The deer farm submitted the sample as part of the state’s CWD surveillance program.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development say the deer farmer has gone above and beyond the state requirements to protect their deer from the disease.

At this time authorities are not sure how the herd became infected with CWD.

The DNR and MDARD are taking steps to protect the health and well-being of all Michigan deer populations.

The farm has been quarantined and authorities are tracing possible areas of spread, other deer farms in the area are being tested, and USDA is assisting with the management of the herd.

This is the first deer to test positive in Mecosta County.