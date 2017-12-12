Woman Escapes Injury After Accident that Trapped Her Inside Car

A woman escaped injury after he vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

It happened in Suttons Bay shortly after 2 Wednesday afternoon.

That’s when crews were called to a vehicle rollover at the intersection of St Joseph Street and Race Street.

On scene emergency personnel found a Subaru on its side with the driver trapped inside.

The driver was checked and found to be uninjured and only needed help to get out of the back of the vehicle.

Deputies say the driver, a 72-year-old woman from Traverse City, didn’t slow down for the intersection, instead going right through it and hitting the pole.

That’s what caused the vehicle to rollover.

The utility pole was broke off and the guide wires pulled down another pole on the other side of the road.



The road was closed for about 20 minutes while crews checked to make sure that no power lines were involved in the crash.

The driver was checked over by EMS before declining further treatment. She was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.