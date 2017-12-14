CWTA Putting Finishing Touches on Rebrand

The Cadillac-Wexford Transit Authority is finishing the rebrand they went to the public with earlier this year.

After going to residents of Wexford County, the CTWA put their new name to a vote.

After months of waiting, it was announced that WexExpress would be the new brand for the transit authority.

The last time the CWTA made any changes to its brand was over a decade ago, and administrators thought a progressive look would signal its move forward.

With a new name comes a new logo and bus designs, both of which are modern and aim to capture the heritage and spirit of Wexford County.

CWTA Executive Director Carrie Thompson says she’s excited and hopes the community will continue to support the transit authority.

The first rebranded bus will take to the streets Friday, and all CWTA buses feature the new designs by the end of 2018.