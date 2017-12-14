Man On Snowmobile Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Bear Lake

A man is expected to okay after falling through the ice in Manistee County.

The 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital after falling through the ice while riding his snowmobile.

It happened on Bear Lake in the Village of Bear Lake shortly before 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

The 47-year-old from Bear Lake went through the ice approximately 75 yards from shore near the Bear Lake Marina.

First responders were able to pull him from the water.

He was in the water for approximately 21 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but he was taken to Munson of Manistee for evaluation.