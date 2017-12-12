Former Student Arrested For Threatening Kalkaska High School

A Kalkaska teen was arrested after allegedly making threats against the High School.

According to the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety officers responded to the High School just before 3 in the afternoon on Wednesday.

They had been told that an ex-student made threats on social media concerning the school.

Kalkaska DPS and MSP Troopers secured the school while the Kalkaska Sheriff went to the last known location of the suspect.

The suspect, 17-year-old Daniel Benjamen was arrested without incident at his home.

He has been charged with False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Unlawful Posting of Message using the Internet.

Both are felonies, punishable by up to 22 years in prison or a $25,000 fine.

Benajmen is lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail.