Man Charged With Open Murder of Missing Crawford County Woman

We have an update to the search for a missing woman in Crawford County.

Deputies have arrested a suspect in the investigation.

Michelle Ann Kukulski, a 46-year-old woman from Grayling, was reported missing last Thursday.

She was last seen leaving a home in South Branch Township.

It was reported that she never arrived at her intended location.

When family members starting looking for her, they found that no one had heard from her since December 7th.

K-9 units from the MSP searched the area where her cell phone was last reported for several hours while deputies searched the area for any information about her disappearance.

On Wednesday, police located her vehicle downstate and began processing it for evidence.

Deputies then questioned Kukulski’s boyfriend, John O’Connor, about her disappearance.

Thursday, O’Connor was arrested and charged with open murder in the death of Kukulski.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without parole.

O’Connor is currently lodged in the Crawford County Jail.