Career Day at Lake City Schools Gives Students Chance to Explore Different Career Paths

It was career day at Lake City Schools on Wednesday.

This was the second year of the event at the high school and middle school.

The event starts in the high school with a keynote speaker who begins that day and getting the students ready to learn about the different career options.

The students then get to choose 5 different careers that they would like to explore.

After the keynote students break off into smaller sessions where they can explore and ask questions of the different presenters about those fields.

With it being the second year of the event, the organizers were able to make some changes based on the student’s comments from last year’s.

One of those comments was to get more careers that the students were interested in going into, something the organizers were happy to do.

Josh Fairbrother, the College and Career Advisor for Lake City Schools says it’s important to hold career days, to get students thinking about what comes after high school.

Fairbrother says he hopes the career day keeps going, because it’s important for students to see as many options as they can for what they do after school.