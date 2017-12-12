Manistee County Man Facing Charges Following Drug Investigation

A Manistee County man is behind bars on drugs charges.

Back in September, SSCENT detectives began investigating activity around a home in Bear Lake Township.

As a result of the investigation, police searched the home and reportedly found several drugs, a gun, and other pieces of evidence.

46 year-old Paul Theodore Hamilton was arrested Tuesday on five felony charges.

A habitual offender notice was also put on those charges.

If convicted, Hamilton could face 40 years in prison.

He is currently lodged in the Manistee County Jail with a bond of $200,000.