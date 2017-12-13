Two Hospitalized After 25 Vehicle Pileup in Osceola County

Two people were hospitalized following a pileup in Osceola County.

At around 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to southbound US-131 near 2 Mile Rd. for the report of an accident.

Snow was falling and blowing, resulting in whiteout conditions.

Those conditions then lead to other vehicles crashing, causing a chain reaction pileup.

In all, 25 vehicles including two semis were involved in the pileup.

Two people were taken to the hospital, while others were bused to Reed City Depot for security and shelter.

A nearly 17 mile section US-131 southbound was closed from 11 Mile Rd. in Osceola County to 19 Mile Rd. in Mecosta County until around 5 o’clock.