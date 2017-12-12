Woman Killed, Man Arrested Following Accident in Antrim County

POSTED December 13, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A woman was killed and a man arrested following an accident in Antrim County.

Just after 5 o’clock Tuesday evening, deputies responded to US-31 and S. Bay Shore Dr. in Elk Rapids Township for a head on accident.

Deputies say a Kia was driving north on US-31 when it crossed over the center line and hit a southbound Honda head on.

The Honda reportedly tried to avoid the collision, but couldn’t.

Two people were in the Honda during the accident, the 47 year-old driver Mike Sears and the 69 year-old passenger Heather Templin of Rapid City.

Templin was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Sears was treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say the 27 year-old driver of the Kia was drunk at the time of the accident and was arrested.

He was lodged in the Antrim County Jail.

