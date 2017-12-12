Michigan AG Joins with Others Calling for Concrete Wall to Block Asian Carp

The Michigan Attorney General has joined up with two other state AGs, calling on the Army Corp of Engineers to build a wall to block Asian Carp.

The Michigan AG along with the AGs from Minnesota and Pennsylvania are asking the Corps of Engineers to revise their plan for stopping the spread of Asian Carp into the Great Lakes.

They say the Corps plan to retrofit the Brandon Road Lock and Dam with new technologies is not the most efficient or effective method.

They say the Corps plan would cost and estimated $275 million and would take some time to implement.

Instead they say the plan to replace the lock with a concrete wall is the most effective method with the lowest cost to taxpayers, at only $6 million.