Open Enrollment for Healthcare Marketplace Closes Friday

The open enrollment period for health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace will soon end.

Those that need to enroll in health benefits for 2018 have until the end of this week to do so.

The last day of open enrollment is Friday, December 15th.

But it’s not your final opportunity to enroll, provided you meet the requirements for some special exclusions.

Those exclusions allow people who have had specific changes in their lives to have more time to enroll.

Examples of the changes include getting married, having a child, moving, or losing existing health insurance.

Those who are eligible have up to 60 days to sign up for a new plan under the special enrollment period.

The changes to insurance also cover if you had a plan from the marketplace last year, but the insurance provider discontinued it, or re-enrolled you into one that’s similar, but not the same as the one you had before.

In those cases you’re entitled to the special enrollment period to pick a new plan.

To enroll or find out if you qualify for the special enrollment period, you can log onto healthcare.gov.