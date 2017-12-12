Wexford County ORV Trail Closed Until Spring

Effective immediately, a popular ORV trail in Wexford County is closed until spring.

Due to logging activities – the Missaukee Junction ORV Trail is closed until next spring.

The 14.5 mile trail is located just 2-miles north of Cadillac.

The DNR says there are multiple timber harvests going on near the trail, which makes the trail unsafe for riders.

And during the closure the DNR says they have the opportunity to reroute the trail in a way that will help out in the long term.

The logging companies will help remove some of the existing trail segments and the new trail will be built that follows natural forest boundaries.