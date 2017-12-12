Boyne City Teen Charged with Sex Crimes

A Boyne City teen has been accused of sexual assault.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney – 17-year-old Ryan Christopher Bentley has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, involving three different victims.

Bentley is said to have forced or coerced a 17-year-old into having sex with him, as well as engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Bentley has plead not guilty to each of the charges.

He is due back in court on January 9th and 16th.

If convicted Bentley faces up to 15-years in prison.

Bentley is free on bond.

He is under house arrest with a GPS tether until his trial.