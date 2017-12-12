Authorities Search for Missing Crawford County Woman

Authorities in Crawford County are searching for a missing woman.

Michelle Ann Kukulski, a 46-year-old woman from Gralying, was reported missing last Thursday.

She was last seen leaving a home in South Branch Township.

She never arrived at her intended location and when family members starting looking for her, they found that no one had heard from her since Thursday.

K-9 units from the MSP searched the area where her cell phone was last reported for several hours while deputies searched the area for any information about her disappearance.

Kukulski is a white woman with a medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country.

Police are still looking for her. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 989.348.4616.