New Trail Opens at Leelanau State Park, Expanding Winter Activity Opportunities

Those looking for some new activities this winter could head to Leelanau State Park to try out a new trail.

The DNR opened a new marked winter sports trail that is for hikers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and fat tire bikers.

The trail opened on December 1st and will stay open until April 1st.

The new trail is north of the existing trails in an other wise mostly undeveloped part of the park.

It follows old logging roads and it’s open to non-motorized transportation – however the fat tire bikes will need to make sure there is at least six inches of snow on the ground before they’re allowed on the trail.

The DNR says it was the community that asked for the expanded winter recreation at the park.

The trail is modeled after a similar one along the Cadillac Pathway near the Mitchell State Park.

They were designed to help the fat tire bikers have a place to ride without interfering with cross-county skiers.

The Leelanau State Park is located at the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula, just north of Northport.