Thousands of cellphone users across Michigan reported outages Monday morning.

It impacted Verizon users in several counties, from Chippewa in the U.P. all the way down to Mecosta.

According to Verizon the disruption was caused by a software issue.

Users began reported the issues around 10 in the morning.

A Verizon representative told MI News 26 that their engineers identified the issue and it was resolved by 2:30 in the afternoon.