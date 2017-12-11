Roscommon Police Respond to Thefts from Vehicles, Warn Residents to not Leave Valuables in Sight

The Roscommon County Sheriff is reminding people to be careful leaving valuables in their vehicles.

This is after they’ve been called to several complaints of purses and wallets that were taken.

The sheriff’s office says the best practice is to lock your vehicle and not leave anything of value inside.

But if you do leave items of value in your vehicle, try to make sure they’re out of sight.

In some of the cases they’ve been called to, thieves broke windows to get to the items that were in plain sight.