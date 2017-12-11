Man Sentenced for Attacking Tribal Officer

A man who attacked a tribal police officer has been sentenced to prison.

According to court documents, Aaron Vorac assaulted an officer of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians.

It happened on January 15th at the Odawa Casino in Petoskey.

Vorac pled guilty to assaulting a federal officer and was sentenced to 42 months in prison along with a $1200 fine.

A woman with Vorac, Carla Weiskopf was likewise charged with assault and being a disorderly person.

She plead guilty earlier this year to resisting a state officer and the federal charges were dismissed.