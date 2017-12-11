Police Called for Possible Assault, Arrest Drunk Driver

A Kalkaska woman was arrested for drunk driving after troopers were called to the report of a possible assault.

MSP Troopers were called to the Blue Buck Party Store on Sunday for a possible assault.

But when they investigated they found that there was no assault, just an argument.

A 30-year-old woman had left her home on W Bear Lake Road to get away from the argument.

While heading south she lost control of her vehicle and went into the ditch.

She walked to the party store for help.

Troopers say the woman admitted to driving, and she was found to have a BAC over twice the legal limit.

She was arrested for drunk driving and lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail.