Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Chippewa County

Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that happened in Chippewa County.

The crash happened on Friday around 11:30 at night on Pea Line Road near 23 Mile Road in Pickford Township.

Deputies responded and found that a vehicle had left the road and hit a parked horse trailer.

The driver, 52-year-old Robert Aaron Roy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident, which is still under investigation.