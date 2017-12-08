New CTC Program Aims to Train Adults for Careers

A new program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center is allowing adults to get in on career education.

It’s called ACT, or adult career training, and brings in those who want a second chance at learning trade skills.

It was developed to help meet the employment needs of local businesses by training adults.

ACT runs 18 weeks and trains adults in Manufacturing, Hospitality, or Health Care.

Participants will not only receive hands on training with equipment, but will also develop employable skills like communication, professionalism, and dependability.

ACT is free and totally funded by grands received by the WMCTC.

Those behind the program say not is the time to enroll.

ACT begins Junary 18th and you can enroll by calling Ryan Bruntjens at 231-876-1684 or log onto wmisd.org/act