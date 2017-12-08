Snyder Signs Bill Allowing Dept. of Corrections to Hire Felons

Under legislation signed by Governor Snyder this week would allow people with prior felony convictions to work for the Department of Corrections.

The bill directs the Michigan Department of Corrections to look into what would need to be done, what investigative procedures they need to have in place, before hiring someone with a felony record.

This would be done to ensure that offering the position to them does not impact public safety or the operation of MDOC.

Governor Snyder said in 2015 that helping to create opportunities for previous offenders to have a successful reentry into society is a key priority.

The bill also allows the MDOC to hire someone with a felony record.