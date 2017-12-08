Alpena Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run

Police in Alpena are trying to locate the vehicle the hit a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

It happened Friday, shortly 1 in the afternoon at the the intersection of Chisholm and 2nd Avenue.

While enroute officers were told the vehicle had fled the scene traveling north on Chisholm.

The vehicle is described as a small black SUV driven by a middle aged woman with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson of the Alpena Police Department at 989 354 1800.

The pedestrian received only minor injuries and sought their own treatment.