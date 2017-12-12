Kingsley Man Arrested After Police Say He Abused 2-Month-Old

A Kingsley man has been arrested for child abuse.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office began investigation late last month after receiving information of a 2-month-old who had apparent fractures on his upper and lower body.

The child had been taken to a doctor for a well being check and the doctor noticed swelling and bruising.

He was taken to Munson and transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital for treatment.

After treatment the child was placed in the care of relatives.

The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services began investigating, which led to them believe 27-year-old Neil Brown, a relative of the child, was responsible.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of first degree child abuse.

Friday morning Brown was located and arrested in Bay County before being transferred to Grand Traverse.