Man Arrested After Reportedly Illegally Entering a Home While Drunk

A Ludington man was arrested after he is said to have illegally entered into a home.

It happened on Thursday around 1:30 in the morning in the 200 block of North Jebavy Road in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township.

That’s where deputies were called for the report of a drunk man who had entered into someone’s home.

They had received a call from the people at the home that the drunk man had knocked and then walked into the house.

The caller said they didn’t know the man.

The 28-year-old from Ludington was located walking behind a business.

Deputies say he was drunk.

They arrested him for illegal entry and disorderly person.