Traverse City Woman Killed in Florida Hit and Run

POSTED December 8, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A Traverse City woman was killed in an early morning hit an run out of state.

It happened in Miami Lakes, Florida around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Police say 26 year-old Tatum Holloway of Traverse City was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a silver Mercedes.

Holloway was thrown into the air and landed on the curb.

The driver left the scene without rendering aid to Holloway or reporting the accident.

A passerby found her and called for help.

Miami-Dade paramedics responded and pronounced Holloway dead at the scene.

The hit and run is still under investigation.

