Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into Pere Marquette River

A woman pulled from the Pere Marquette River has died.

It happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on 56th St. in Lake County’s Lake Township.

Deputies say 76 year-old Kathleen Gulch was driving west on 56th St. when she lost control on the slick road, hit an embankment, and rolled into the Pere Marquette River.

A passerby saw the accident an called 911.

Crews responded shortly after and found the car upside down, almost fully submerged, with Gulch unresponsive inside.

She was removed from her car and taken to Ludington Hospital.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

Deputies say Gulch was likely in the water for 30 minutes before being rescued.