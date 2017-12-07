Man Arrested After Reportedly Driving Drunk, Ending Up in Ditch

A man was arrested after police say he was driving drunk.

At 3:51 Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Spyglass Ridge in Bingham Township.

The caller told dispatchers the driver was highly intoxicated.

On scene, deputies identified the driver as a 24 year old man from Traverse City.

An investigation was conducted and the driver was found to be intoxicated.

Deputies say he was at a job site nearby and was moving his vehicle for snow removal.

The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.