Mt. Pleasant Home Extensively Damaged by Fire

A home was severely damaged by a fire in Mt. Pleasant.

At 12:32 Thursday morning, the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to 108 Oak Street for the report of a fire.

Once on scene, crews saw smoke from coming from the two-story home.

All those that were inside of the home had made it out safely.

Firefighters began aggressively attacking the fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home and its contents.

More than 30 firefighters from three departments assisted in battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.