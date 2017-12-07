Woman Rescued After Crashing Car Into Pere Marquette River

A woman was pulled from the Pere Marquette River after crashing her car.

It happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on 56th St. in Lake County’s Lake Township.

Deputies say an older woman was driving west on 56th St. when she lost control on the slick road, hit an embankment, and rolled into the Pere Marquette River.

A passerby saw the accident an called 911.

Crews responded shortly after and found the woman unresponsive in her car.

She was removed from her car and taken to Ludington Hospital.

At this time her condition is unknown.

Deputies say the woman was likely in the water for 30 minutes before being rescued.